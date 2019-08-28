Rahul Dravid’s stint as India A, India U-19 coach set to end as he takes over NCA reins

Sitanshu Kotak and Paras Mhambrey have been named the respective head coaches of the India A and U19 teams, according to ICC. Dravid, who was appointed as the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) last month, will make way from the role of head coach of these two teams.

However, Dravid is currently with the India A team as they are preparing to take on South Africa A in a series of unofficial ODIs starting from Thursday.

Rahul Dravid in Thiruvananthapuram with India A team ahead of the unofficial ODI series against South Africa A. #INDAvSAA pic.twitter.com/JW3nk9AZx6 — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) August 27, 2019

Kotak was in charge of Saurashtra in Indian domestic cricket. Ramesh Powar will assist Kotak as the bowling coach and T Dilip has been appointed as the fielding coach.

Mhambrey, who played two Tests for India, was so far part of Dravid’s staff. He has now earned a promotion. He will be assisted by Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Abhay Sharma, another member of Dravid’s team.

A BCCI statement on Dravid’s appointment as NCA head had said that he will oversee all cricket-related activities at NCA and will be involved in mentoring, coaching, training and motivating players, coaches and support staff at the NCA.

“Dravid will also work closely with the National Men’s and Women’s Head Coaches and Cricket Coaches for India Developmental teams – including India A, India Under 19, India Under 23 teams, in the identification of key training and development objectives,” the statement had added.

Dravid has had a fairly successful stint as the coaches of the India A and U-19 teams. Under his tutelage, the Under-19 team lead by Prithvi Shaw won the World Cup in 2018.