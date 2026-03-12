‘Whatever may be my reputation, I have always been human’: Rahul Dravid on his century celebration in iconic 2001 Eden Gardens Test

Dravid said that he felt the criticism he was getting at the time was rather unfair considering he had gone only three innings without a big score. (PTI File Photo)

Rahul Dravid scored a memorable century 25 years ago during the iconic second Test at the Eden Gardens against Australia and followed it with an unusually animated celebration. Known for his calm and composed demeanor, Dravid’s celebrated by angrily pointing the bat at the press box at the Eden Gardens, a reaction that is uncharacertistic for a player who was known for his calm demeanor. The 53-year-old has now admitted that he may have allowed things to get to him, which he could’ve avoided.

Speaking to TOI, he looked back at the moment and stated that he believes that the celebration itself may have got a little more attention than it deserved. “That’s been blown out of proportion a little bit. I think in some ways, there was a lot of pressure on me. You can’t really react to everything people say. I understand that better now because I’m a bit wiser, more mature and have seen a fair bit of life in 25 years. But I genuinely felt that there was a lot of negativity around the team and a lot of criticism, which was a little bit uncalled for at that stage,” said Dravid.