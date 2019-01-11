Rahul Dravid honoured with ICC Hall of Fame plaque

Rahul Dravid was on Thursday officially inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame when a plaque was presented to him by former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. The brief ceremony took place before the start of play in the fifth and final ODI between India and West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. He has become the fifth Indian player to be inducted.

The ICC, on July 2, announced his induction into the Hall of Fame. He was inducted alongside former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

Dravid joins an elite list of cricketers that include Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Gavaskar and Anil Kumble.

Dravid aggregated 13,288 runs in 164 Tests with 36 centuries and 10,889 runs in 344 ODIs with 12 centuries, and was in 2004 named as the ICC Cricketer of the Year as well as the ICC Test Player of the Year.

Rahul Dravid becomes the 5th Indian to be inducted in the @ICC Hall of Fame. Congratulations to the legend on joining a list of all-time greats across generations. pic.twitter.com/RAyQ8KrtWR — BCCI (@BCCI) 1 November 2018

Dravid, who played a solitary Twenty20 International, was also a brilliant slip fielder and finished his Test career in 2012 with 210 catches, which is a world record.

“It is a matter of great honour to be named by the ICC in the Cricket Hall of Fame. To find your name in a list of all-time greats across generations is something one only dreams of while setting out on a cricket career and the kind of recognition that would delight any player,” Dravid was quoted as saying in an ICC media release after the induction.

