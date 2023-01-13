Rahul Dravid flies to Bengaluru due to health issues

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has reportedly flown back home to Bengaluru after feeling unwell.

According to various reports in the media, Dravid was unwell on Thursday during the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata but remained with the team.

The rest of the squad is set to travel to Thiruvananthapuram later for the third and final ODI.

Photos of Dravid on board the Bengaluru-bound flight also went viral on social media.

What An Splendid Surprise On Flight 🤩 Met The #GreatWallOfIndian Cricket and The Current Coach Of Indian Team.😍 Truly A Great Personality, Lots to Learn From Him.

Stay Blessed #RahulDravid.❤ pic.twitter.com/85GL7qcUSn — #MiFan B V Mallikarjuna Rao (@batchumalli) January 13, 2023

Earlier, India recovered from a precarious 86-4 to beat Sri Lanka by four wickets and take the series in the second one-day international on Thursday.

Lokesh Rahul led India with an unbeaten 64 after facing 103 balls. Kuldeep Yadav hit the winning boundary in the 44th over to give India 219-6 in reply to Sri Lanka’s 215 all out.

India has an unassailable 2-0 lead with the last ODI scheduled for Sunday at Thiruvananthapuram.