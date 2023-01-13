scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Rahul Dravid flies to Bengaluru due to health issues

Photos of Rahul Dravid on board the Bengaluru-bound flight also went viral on social media.

Rahul Dravid. (Twitter/@batchumalli)
Listen to this article
Rahul Dravid flies to Bengaluru due to health issues
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has reportedly flown back home to Bengaluru after feeling unwell.

According to various reports in the media, Dravid was unwell on Thursday during the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata but remained with the team.

The rest of the squad is set to travel to Thiruvananthapuram later for the third and final ODI.

Photos of Dravid on board the Bengaluru-bound flight also went viral on social media.

Earlier, India recovered from a precarious 86-4 to beat Sri Lanka by four wickets and take the series in the second one-day international on Thursday.

Lokesh Rahul led India with an unbeaten 64 after facing 103 balls. Kuldeep Yadav hit the winning boundary in the 44th over to give India 219-6 in reply to Sri Lanka’s 215 all out.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...

India has an unassailable 2-0 lead with the last ODI scheduled for Sunday at Thiruvananthapuram.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-01-2023 at 15:56 IST
Next Story

Next-gen Apple AirPods could be notably cheaper than current models: Kuo

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 13: Latest News
close