Rahul Dravid on being ETPL franchise owner: You certainly won’t see me in dugout

Indian legend Rahul Dravid was on Monday announced as an owner of Dublin Guardians franchise in European T20 League (ETPL), the former cricketer opened up about how he would go about things when the league begins. The Guardians have appointed the veteran tweaker Ravichandran Ashwin as their captain and Dravid said that the spinner will have complete freedom while taking decisions.

“I think honestly, the plan is for me to not actually get involved in the cricketing side of things. So to put together a good team that can do the job on a day-to-day basis. You certainly won’t see me in the dugout. And I’m not someone who’s going to be there at every practice session. Or for that matter, not there for even every game,” Dravid said in an interview with PTI.