Rahul Dravid on his dream T20 World Cup final: ‘India vs…’

Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid has said that his dream final at the ongoing T20 World Cup would be India against anybody, but added that he would love to see a lesser-fancied side reach the summit clash, to be held in Ahmedabad on March 8.

The 53-year-old said that it would be great for Zimbabwe cricket if they managed to reach the final. The Sikandar Raza-led side qualified for the Super 8 stage with Sri Lanka from Group B and will face the West Indies in their first Super 8 clash in Mumbai on Monday.

“I would take India versus anybody. India versus Zimbabwe? That would be great for Zimbabwe cricket. It would be amazing if Zimbabwe can make it. I would love to see one of the lesser teams, alongside India. That would be great,” Dravid told NDTV.