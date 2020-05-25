Rahul Dravid: ‘Bio-bubble plan unrealistic, what if one player tests positive?’

Rahul Dravid said ECB’s plan was unrealistic and that the ‘bio-secure’ plan cannot be followed everywhere. (File Photo/BCCI) Rahul Dravid said ECB’s plan was unrealistic and that the ‘bio-secure’ plan cannot be followed everywhere. (File Photo/BCCI)

Rahul Dravid said the idea of creating bio-secure environments around teams so that cricket can resume is unrealistic.

“It is a bit unrealistic to have things at the level the ECB is talking about. Obviously, the ECB is very keen to conduct these series because they have had no other cricket and it is right in the middle of the season,” Dravid said in a webinar conducted in support of YUVA, a non-profit organisation, on Sunday.

“In case of the bio-bubble, you do all the testing, the quarantine and then on day two of the Test match, what if one player tests positive? What happens then? The rules, as they stand now, will see the Public Health Department coming in and putting everyone in quarantine,” he said.

England’s cricket board is considering options to host home series against West Indies and Pakistan in July-August. According to a report in The Guardian, England players would be asked to assemble at the Ageas Bowl on June 23 and they might have to stay away from their families for nine weeks until the end of the third Test against Pakistan, scheduled from August 20.

South Africa have also suggested that the scheduled tour by India can be tested with the bio-secure formula.

Dravid said even if the ECB manage to pull off the tours in bio-secure environments, not many other countries can follow suit.

“Even if ECB is potentially able to create a bubble and manage it in that way, I think it will be impossible for everyone to do it with the kind of calendar that we have, with the travelling that you do on tours and the number of people involved,” Dravid said.

EXPLAINED | The ‘travel bubble’ idea that many are pinning their hopes on

He said that the best cricket can hope for is that more efficient antidotes to the Covid-19 virus is found soon.

The BCCI, for its part, has said that it has no bio-bubble plans of the sort ECB and South Africa’s cricket board have talked about. “We will wait for the government guidelines. We won’t put our players in a health hazard,” BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had told The Indian Express earlier this month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd