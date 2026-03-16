J&K’s Ranji Trophy triumph shows cricket in every nook and corner of India: Rahul Dravid
Even as Rahul Dravid congratulated the five ICC title-winning teams - Women's U19 and seniors in ODIs, and T20, Champions Trophy and U19 winning men's teams, he reckoned the Cinderella story of the last year was Jammu & Kashmir winning the Ranji Trophy.
"It's a wonderful win for Jammu & Kashmir, though unfortunately it came against Karnataka, so I'm not too happy about that though I know you tried hard Rahul," Dravid quipped to KL at the BCCI awards. (PTI and File)
The story of Indian cricket’s phenomenal success has been about its expanding geography as much as its history-making, going deep into places where domestic cricket has spread its roots. So even as Rahul Dravid congratulated the five ICC title-winning teams – Women’s U19 and seniors in ODIs, and T20, Champions Trophy and U19 winning men’s teams, he reckoned the Cinderella story of the last year was Jammu & Kashmir winning the Ranji Trophy.
“It’s a wonderful win for Jammu & Kashmir, though unfortunately it came against Karnataka, so I’m not too happy about that though I know you tried hard Rahul,” Dravid quipped to KL at the BCCI awards. But along with Vaibhav Suryavanshi emerging from Bihar, Dravid would credit BCCI for taking cricket into small cities, to every nook and corner of the country.
Why Indian cricket seems to be bullish about itself is not just the five titles won across men and women, but the depth of talent outside these squads, with Varun Chakravarthy eloquently saying, “There’s more talent in one Indian state than in entire nations outside.”
Recalling his origins, Sanju Samson would add nuance to the reach cricket has garnered, due to its franchise leagues in regions where the sport hadn’t made headway. “For a young boy from Kerala, playing Ranji Trophy, which got over in one or two days, and not knowing what to do after U-19, Rahul Sir invited me to (work with) Zubin Bharucha, where I upscaled my game. Learnt a lot, also how to be a good human being,” he would say.
Dravid reckoned the results were a culmination of many decades of things coming together. “This is phenomenal growth, Indian cricket’s always had amazing talent, good administrators, good coaches, but now we are backing that with infrastructure, plus a fantastic junior and domestic system, and incredible fans. All of this has come together on the field, helping us win 5 of 8 trophies on offer. Off the field we always had everything we needed, on field things are coming together,” he said.
‘Nice to see Sanju’s success’
He had praise for the T20 winners from Ahmedabad. “Lovely to see the performance of the T20 side….it’s not always easy to start as favourites, and end with the trophy. It comes with its own pressures, nice to see Sanju get it together in three games,” Dravid added. “He’d been in and out of the team, he’s worked real hard, personally seen him work hard, it’s nice he found success at critical phase of Indian cricket.”
Coaches had been crucial to this new surge of success in Indian cricket. Nooshen Ali Khader for U19 girls, Amol Muzumdar for seniors, Hrishikesh Kanitkar for junior men, and Gautam Gambhir for the rest. Those roles were played by Keki Tarapore and Roger Binny for Dravid, he recalled, as he collected his award.
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Dravid, in his inimitable fashion, would also thank those “not in this room”, in BCCI power centres, who had contributed to Indian cricket. Unnamed scorers, administrators, umpires, first coaches, volunteers organising tournaments, and those who drove them from one ground to the next. “It’s all their sacrifices, contributions,” he added.
He had appreciative words for family too. “My father. Whose love for cricket was not just about Rahul Dravid’s career, but a genuine love for the game.”
“Vijeta – whom I needed to use brownie points to get you here. They say marriage is an equal partnership, it hasn’t been for us. You made sacrifices to get me here, raise the children. My two boys, for whom I haven’t always been there,” he would say.
Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball.
Professional Profile
Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express.
Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics.
Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium.
Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond:
Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style.
PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps.
The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals.
Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas.
Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes.
Notable Recent Articles
BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025)
The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025)
Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025)
Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025)
Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025)
Other Sports Interests
Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts.
You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More