Rahul Dravid at Camp Nou: ‘Lionel Messi an absolute genius’

Former India captain and current India u-19 coach, Rahul Dravid was in attendance at the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Satuday. Dravid was presented with a customised Barcelona jersey after which the 46-year-old along with his family watched Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at the Camp Nou.

“It’s incredible, it’s a huge honour, it’s one of the things I’ve always wanted to do, come to Camp Nou and watch a football game. To be here and experience the atmosphere, it’s absolutely electric. To be able to watch players like Messi and Suarez play live, it’s fantastic for me and my family,” said Dravid in a video posted on by Barcelona on youtube.

Dravid was also mesmerised by five-time Ballon d’Or holder Lionel Messi. “He’s an absolute genius. It’s incredible to watch what he does and to watch him live… One thing to see with Messi is how fantastic he is with the ball but it is incredible to see how good he is without the ball and how he is able to find spaces. I don’t think there’s been a better player than him ever. It’s fantastic to watch him live,” Dravid said on the Argentine playmaker

After watching the match, Dravid also said that the atmosphere at Camp Nou was similar to those in IPL.

“Cricket is a different game. We have great atmosphere and great crowd in the IPL and a lot of Test matches as well. Cricket is the No.1 sport in India but football is catching up very quickly. The ISL, the new league there since the last few years, Indian football is catching up but yeah, this was a lovely atmosphere to watch. Similar to some of the IPL games that we have,” Dravid said.