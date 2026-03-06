Rahul Dravid, R Ashwin acquire Glasgow franchise in European T20 Premier League: Reports

Dravid’s connection to the Glasgow franchise highlights his long-standing ties with Scottish cricket. In 2003, he played a season as an overseas professional for Scotland during their participation in England’s limited-overs county competitions. He played 11 matches in the National Cricket League, scoring 600 runs, including three centuries. Recently, the 53-year-old served as head coach of the Indian men’s team from November 2021 to June 2024.

The Glasgow franchise is the latest to be sold in the European T20 Premier League. Earlier this year, teams in Amsterdam, Belfast, and Edinburgh were purchased by investors from Australia and New Zealand. The tournament organisers are nearing a deal for a second Dutch franchise based in Rotterdam.

Reports suggest that a South African group, led by former internationals Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, and Jonty Rhodes, is expected to acquire the team. An official announcement about the new franchises is anticipated later this month.

The European T20 Premier League is organised in partnership with the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands. Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is also involved as a part-owner with the Indian company Rules Sport Tech. According to BBC Sport, the franchises have been sold for £11.1 million ($15 million) over a 10-year period. Teams are expected to operate with a salary budget of around £1.1 million ($1.5 million) per season.

The inaugural tournament is scheduled from August 26 to September 20. The league will overlap with England’s Test series against Pakistan, which means multi-format players like Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, and Jofra Archer may not be available. However, England players with white-ball contracts could potentially participate since the 2026 edition of The Hundred is expected to wrap up earlier in August.