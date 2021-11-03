Rahul Dravid appointed head Coach of Indian men’s cricket team

Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian men’s national cricket team. Dravid will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand, starting November 17.

The decision of Dravid’s appointment was unanimously taken by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sulakshana Naik, RP Singh on Wednesday.

Reacting to his appointment, Dravid said: “It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new head coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role.”

“Under Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential,” Dravid was quoted as saying by the BCCI.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly welcomed Dravid’s appointment and said: “Rahul has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game. He has also served Indian cricket as Head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) with distinction.

“Rahul’s effort at the NCA has nurtured several young cricketing talents who have gone on to represent the country at the international stage. I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights,” he added.

Dravid, who was working as the head of the National Cricket Academy, has been appointed for a period of two years till the 2023 50-over World Cup in India.

Meanwhile, the BCCI congratulated the outgoing staff of Ravi Shastri (former Team Director & Head Coach), B Arun (bowling coach), R Sridhar (fielding coach) and Vikram Rathour (batting coach) on a successful tenure.

“Under Shastri, the Indian Cricket Team adopted a bold and fearless approach and performed creditably both in home and away conditions. India climbed to the top position in the Test format and made it to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in England,” the board said in a statement released.

“India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia (2018-19) and followed it with another series win in 2020-21. India were also the first team to win all 5 T20Is in a bilateral series when it blanked New Zealand 5-0. Under Mr Shastri and his team’s guidance, India won all their seven Test series at home,” it added.