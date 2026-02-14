Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Shantha Rangaswamy have stands named after them at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has renamed two stands of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after India greats Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and Shantha Rangaswamy. The trio, who have all captained India, played their home matches in domestic cricket for Karnataka over the course of their illustrious careers and were present on the occassion.

“I know this would mean a lot to my family,” said Dravid at the ceremony. “My father loved the game and he was instrumental in creating the love for the sport that I have. He brought me here. to so many games. Not just the Test matches but for Ranji Trophy games as well.”

Dravid said that the fact that he is sharing this occassion with Kumble and Rangaswamy is special. “To be honoured along side Shantha Rangaswamy today, someone who has made a huge contribution to women’s cricket. I think the way we see how women’s sport in all fields has progressed today, I think a huge credit should go to pioneers like Shantha Rangaswamy for what they did when it was very difficult to play sport and play cricket in this country.”

Kumble is India’s highest wicket-taker in both Tests and ODIs while Dravid remains second highest Test run-getter after Sachin Tendulkar. Rangaswamy was the Indian women’s team’s first captain, leading the Test team from 1976 to 1984.

“I don’t think it would be out of turn to state that all our contributions have made Karnataka cricket what it is, just as Karnataka cricket is what has made all of us,” Kumble was quoted as saying in a media release.

“It’s not really about whose name is on which stand. It’s truly special that all the contributions have been recognised and are now permanently etched in the stadium,” he added.

Kumble was also happy that Dravid and former women’s national team skipper Shantha Rangaswamy have also been recognised with stands in their name.

“It’s really nice that my cricketing colleague Rahul Dravid and Shantha Rangaswamy are also being recognised for their massive contributions to Karnataka and Indian cricket. Congratulations to all of you,” he said.

“To see the stands named after so many of our legends, some who I had the privilege of playing with and others who set the tone and example for us to follow at KSCA, is so just wonderful,” he added.