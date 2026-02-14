Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Shantha Rangaswamy have stands named after them at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Kumble is India's highest wicket-taker in both Tests and ODIs while Dravid remains second highest Test run-getter after Sachin Tendulkar. Rangaswamy was the Indian women's team's first captain, leading the Test team from 1976 to 1984.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 14, 2026 11:23 AM IST
Dravid said that the fact that he is sharing this occassion with Kumble and Rangaswamy is special (PTI Photo)Dravid said that the fact that he is sharing this occassion with Kumble and Rangaswamy is special (PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has renamed two stands of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after India greats Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and Shantha Rangaswamy. The trio, who have all captained India, played their home matches in domestic cricket for Karnataka over the course of their illustrious careers and were present on the occassion.

“I know this would mean a lot to my family,” said Dravid at the ceremony. “My father loved the game and he was instrumental in creating the love for the sport that I have. He brought me here. to so many games. Not just the Test matches but for Ranji Trophy games as well.”

Dravid said that the fact that he is sharing this occassion with Kumble and Rangaswamy is special. “To be honoured along side Shantha Rangaswamy today, someone who has made a huge contribution to women’s cricket. I think the way we see how women’s sport in all fields has progressed today, I think a huge credit should go to pioneers like Shantha Rangaswamy for what they did when it was very difficult to play sport and play cricket in this country.”

Kumble is India’s highest wicket-taker in both Tests and ODIs while Dravid remains second highest Test run-getter after Sachin Tendulkar. Rangaswamy was the Indian women’s team’s first captain, leading the Test team from 1976 to 1984.

“I don’t think it would be out of turn to state that all our contributions have made Karnataka cricket what it is, just as Karnataka cricket is what has made all of us,” Kumble was quoted as saying in a media release.

“It’s not really about whose name is on which stand. It’s truly special that all the contributions have been recognised and are now permanently etched in the stadium,” he added.

Kumble was also happy that Dravid and former women’s national team skipper Shantha Rangaswamy have also been recognised with stands in their name.

Story continues below this ad

“It’s really nice that my cricketing colleague Rahul Dravid and Shantha Rangaswamy are also being recognised for their massive contributions to Karnataka and Indian cricket. Congratulations to all of you,” he said.

“To see the stands named after so many of our legends, some who I had the privilege of playing with and others who set the tone and example for us to follow at KSCA, is so just wonderful,” he added.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
'A horror nightmare': How Arjun Erigaisi’s 'pawn war' crushed Magnus Carlsen in a wild Freestyle World Championship upset
File image of Arjun Erigaisi taking on Magnus Carlsen. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
Aryansh from Delhi, Sohaib from Gaya and Junaid from Multan: UAE's match-winners against Canada
Aryansh

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani led the charge with figures of 4/17
T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs victory
Advertisement
Best of Express
Accused Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in US court
pannun
On a wing and a prayer: How Biren Singh is making moves to stage a comeback
With 2027 polls in sight, he hopes political promises and factional strength will fuel a return to prominence.
'From Kabir Singh's obsession to Shankar's petrol bombs': 5 Bollywood-inspired 'Toxic Tropes' to avoid this Valentine's Day
valentines day in bollywood movies
Madhubala carried a revolver after she became the target of a smear campaign, was called 'far superior' than Raj Kapoor
excludive madhubala image from express archive
A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital
Google’s Valentine’s Day special doodle celebrates the day of love
February, often referred to as the month of love, is the most-anticipated month among romantics
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With BNP’s landslide win in Bangladesh, India must deal with a complex history
Bangladesh politics explained: Bangladesh election
'Gets metabolism up': Decoding Bhagyashree’s high-power warm-up routine
Bhagyashree pushes for cardio warm up
Most mobile apps claiming to help Indian farmers die a natural death: Prof. Yadati Narahari, IISc
prof narahari
Advertisement
Feb 14: Latest News