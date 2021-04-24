‘VVS bring the boys’: Behind-the-scenes footage shows making of Rahul Dravid’s ‘Gunda’ ad

A newly released video shows Rahul Dravid shooting for the advertisement which showed him in the angry ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ avatar, which soon became a rage in cricket circles.

“VVS brings the boys,” Dravid says in one of the many snippets shown in the new video, which uses footage not used in the advertisement. Dravid is also seen hanging his head after doing things like smashing a rearview mirror.

“Don’t awaken my inner beast,” Dravid shouts in Hindi in one of the snippets.

In the advertisement for the credit card bill payment app Cred, the former India captain battled Bengaluru traffic, snarling behind the wheel, leaving people wondering: “Rahul Dravid ko gussa bhi aata hai?”

“We kind of simulated a jam for the shoot where, on one side, you get somebody to just scream at him. So he reacts to it and also kind of forgets that is in front of a camera. Almost like theatre, we kind of have some improvisational acting with him, and he pulled it off. But he never got angry, that never happened. There were no star tantrums,” Ayappa KM, who directed the commercial, had earlier told The Indian Express.

“I screamed out a couple of lines to give him a basic idea. And then he got it. It’s very hard for a non-actor to explode like that,” he said.