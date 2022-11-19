R Ashwin defends Rahul Dravid for taking a break, differs with former coach Ravi Shastri

Ravichandran Ashwin comes to the defence of Rahul Dravid after the coach faced scrutiny for taking a rest for India’s series against New Zealand.

Ravi Ashwin on his Youtube channel said “I will explain why Laxman has gone there with a completely different team because even that could be interpreted differently. Rahul Dravid and his team put in extensive hard work ahead of the T20 World Cup, right from planning, since I saw this from close quarters, I’m saying this. They had specific in-depth plans for each venue and each opposition. So they would have been under not only mental but also physical burnout and everyone needed a break. As soon as the New Zealand series ends, we have the Bangladesh tour. That’s why we have a different coaching staff led by Laxman for this tour,”

India is led by Hardik Pandya and coached by VVS Laxman for a three-match T20I and ODI series against hosts New Zealand.

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri before the tour speaking to the virtual press conference said “I do not believe in breaks,”

“Because I want to understand my team, I want to understand my players and I want to be in control of that team. These breaks… why do you need that many breaks, to be honest? You get your 2-3 months of the IPL, that’s enough for you to rest as a coach. But other times, I think a coach should be hands-on, whoever he is.” Ravi Shastri added.