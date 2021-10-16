Rahul Dravid agrees to come on board as India head coach after Ravi Shastri

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has managed to convince Rahul Dravid to apply for the national team coach’s post which will fall vacant after the T20 World Cup.

Dravid, who is Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, was in Dubai where he gave a presentation to the BCCI office-bearers -president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Arun Dhumal and joint secretary Jayesh George – on the appointment of new coaches at the NCA.

It is understood that the BCCI gave a clear picture of the current situation where they aren’t finding any suitable candidate to take over as Indian team coach. Many coaches have turned down BCCI’s offer. The board wants Dravid to take up the responsibility till 2023.

The BCCI initially wanted Dravid to come on board as interim coach for the home series against New Zealand which would have given them time to find a permanent replacement for Ravi Shastri. Dravid has reservations about too much travelling, that will be inevitable with the coach’s role, but the BCCI is ready to compensate the former India captain.

Rahul Dravid speaks in the Indian dressing room after the 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka. (Screenshot) Rahul Dravid speaks in the Indian dressing room after the 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka. (Screenshot)

“Dravid is the best choice for the Indian team at the moment. He knows the players and has played a crucial role in creating a system where players have had a smooth transition into the senior team. The BCCI needs him at the moment and we have requested him to come on board till 2023. The discussion has been positive and we are hoping to see him on board when we advertise for a new coach,” a BCCI source said.

The Indian team coach Shastri and support staff – which includes bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar – end their tenures post the T20 World Cup. Even team trainer Nick Webb has informed the BCCI that he won’t be continuing after the tournament.

If Dravid comes on board, the BCCI will give him the option to choose his support staff. Dravid came into the BCCI fold in 2015 as coach of India A and India under- 19 teams. He was later appointed Head of Cricket at the NCA where he tracked and nurtured the progress of upcoming players who could be drafted into the senior team in time.

Young players have always rated Dravid highly for his contribution behind the scenes. If he becomes India head coach, Dravid will have to give up his post at the NCA and the BCCI will have to find a replacement in the coming days.