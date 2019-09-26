Watch: Rahkeem Cornwall’s lazy run out in CPL 2019 leaves commentators in splits

Rahkeem Cornwall gets involved in a comical run out in the ongoing CPL 2019. Cornwall is not known for his quick running between the wickets. The heaviest cricketer in the history of Test cricket did not slide his bat when he approached the crease and got out from a point where he could have just grounded his bat and got away with it.

“Rahkeem you’ve got to slide the blade… he’d better go back to the hotel and hide,” commentator Danny Morrison was in splits after the run out.

The 26-year-old was struggling to hit boundaries during St Lucia Zouks and Guyana Amazon Warriors clash. Sent in to open, the St Lucia Zouks opener could score only six runs from 12 deliveries.

The 140 kg cricketer made his Test debut against India on August 30. The Antiguan cricketer picked up three wickets including the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara and scored 15 runs from two innings.

After a poor start, St Lucia Zouks’ innings was brought back on track by Colin Ingram and Colin de Grandhomme. Ingram contributed with a 14-ball 25 cameo whereas Colin de Grandhomme scored his 11th T20 fifty. Grandhomme scored 65 runs from 37 deliveries. The hosts could manage to post 161 for 7 in 20 overs.

For Guyana Amazon Warriors, Australia’s Ben Laughlin was the pick of the bowlers picking up three wickets for just 12 runs in three overs he bowled.

The visitors chased down the total with ease. Opener Brandon King remained not out for 81 from 59 deliveries including two fours and six sixes. King shared a 52-run opening partnership with Chanderpaul Hemraj. Skipper Shoaib Malik ensured there was no anti-climax after Shimron Hetmyer’s wicket as he remained unbeaten for 30.

Guyana are currently on the top of the table with seven wins from seven games whereas St Lucia Zouks are struggling at the bottom half of the table with just two wins from eight games.