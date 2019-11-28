Rahkeem Cornwall takes 10 wickets in Afghanistan Test

Rahkeem Cornwall followed up on his 7/75 from the first innings in the Lucknow Test vs Afghanistan with another spell of destruction in the 2nd innings on Thursday. (Twitter/Windies) Rahkeem Cornwall followed up on his 7/75 from the first innings in the Lucknow Test vs Afghanistan with another spell of destruction in the 2nd innings on Thursday. (Twitter/Windies)

Rahkeem Cornwall came up with yet another destructive spell in the second innings of the Lucknow Test against Afghanistan on Thursday, picking up a 10-wicket match haul.

This is the first time a West Indies spinner has claimed a ten-wicket haul in a Test match in the Indian subcontinent.

Playing only his second Test, Cornwall had registered figures of 7/75 in the first innings – the fifth-best figures in an innings for an away spinner in India.

Following up in the second innings, he took three wickets in the evening session – his figures of 3/41 at the end of Day 2 giving him match figures of 10/116.

Cornwall’s match figures are the sixth-best for a visiting spinner for Tests in India. Steve O’ Keefe (12/70 vs India in Pune, 2017) holds the record for the best match haul by a visiting spinner.

Jason Krejza, Richie Benaud, Hugh Verity and Monty Panesar are the other non-Indian spinners to have registered better Test match figures than Cornwall in India.

The best Test match figures for a West Indies bowler are Michael Holding’s 14-149 vs England at The Oval in 1976.

The last time a West Indies bowler claimed a 10-wicket match haul in India was Andy Roberts in 1975.

Cornwall is only the second West Indies spinner to take a 10-wicket match haul outside the Caribbean in this century. Devendra Bishoo had picked match figures of 10/174 against Pakistan in Dubai in 2016.

PTI adds: Shamarh Brooks’ maiden Test century and Rahkeem Cornwall’s match haul of 10 wickets put West Indies on the verge of victory on the second day of the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

Starting the day on 68 for two, West Indies were bowled out for 277, with Brooks’ 111 giving them a lead of 90 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Off-spinners Cornwall and Roston Chase then picked three wickets each to further dent Afghanistan’s chances.

The lone bright spot for Afghanistan was debutant Amir Hamza, who ended with figures of five for 74.

Like in the first innings, the ‘hosts’ squandered another good start and were reeling at 109 for seven at stumps, only 19 runs in front.

Opener Javed Ahmadi’s 62 gave Afghanistan some hope of a resurgence in the second innings, but the West Indies bowlers, especially Cornwall, dashed their hopes with a fine exhibition of spin bowling.

Earlier, Brooks mixed caution with aggression during his 214-ball knock, hitting the Afghan attack for 15 fours and a six.

