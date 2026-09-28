Rahane on Tendulkar 100 centuries: ‘Only Virat Kohli can achieve that’

On Sunday, Virat Kohli scored his 86th century for India against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. Sachin Tendulkar is the only cricketer who has managed 100 international centuries, and former Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane said Kohli will also think about achieving that stat. Rahane was also confident that if Kohli is confident, he will achieve the elusive mark.

“I think when Virat Kohli puts pressure on himself, that is when he is at his best. In every innings, he has done that. He has those expectations of himself. That is why he has been able to do it consistently for so many years. Knowing Virat, if he thinks about 100 centuries, there is nothing wrong with it, because his role model has been Sachin Tendulkar. So, I am sure he must be thinking about it. If he thinks about it, only Virat Kohli can achieve that,” Ajinkya Rahane said on Cricbuzz.