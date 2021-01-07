Rahane, Gill, Jadeja showed what should be done: McGrath tells Australian batsmen

Ajinkya Rahane led India to victory in the second Test with a gritty 112. (File)

Least impressed by the Australian batsmen’s “timid” approach in the ongoing Test series against India, pace legend Glenn McGrath has asked them to take a leaf out of Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill’s book.

McGrath rued the approach taken by the Australian batsman so far in the four-match series, which is locked at 1-1 at the moment.

“I think, probably majority with India, the way they bowled, a little bit with just the mindset of the Australian batsmen, as I mentioned before, they were timid,” McGrath said during a conference call organised by official broadcasters Sony.

“They are looking to survive rather than to go there and score runs and dominate the bowlers.”

The pacer, who dominated batsmen with pinpoint accuracy and sharpness in his heydays, added, “When you have got batsmen looking to survive on pitches that are just offering little bit to bowlers, then it is only a matter of time before they get out.

“I think, you look at the way (Ajinkya) Rahane batted, (Shubhman) Gill batted, Rishabh Pant, (Ravindra) Jadeja, those guys they showed what should be done.”

McGrath lavished praise on the Indian bowlers and called himself a “big fan” of Jasprit Bumrah.

“You can’t take anything away from Indian bowlers. The way Jasprit Bumrah has bowled this series has been amazing. I am a big fan of Bumrah, I have spoken to him a few times and I liked the way he thinks and the way he goes about it.”

McGrath praised the Indian attack for the lengths they have hit.

“He (Bumrah) quite enjoys bowling in Australian conditions. A Mohammed Siraj coming in, I just think they bowled very good lengths, sometimes you can get carried away with the bounce in Australia and bowl too short, but they have bowled good lengths,” he added.

He was also effusive in his praise for senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, describing his performance as exceptional.

Smith will be lot tougher to bowl to once he reaches 20s and 30s: McGrath

McGrath has lauded the Indian bowlers for not allowing Steve Smith to get set in the ongoing series but feels the star Australian batsman will be a lot tougher to bowl to once he manages to get a start.

Smith, after scoring back-to-back hundreds in the ODIs against India, has managed only 10 runs in the first two Tests of the four-match series.

“It is pretty interesting bowling plan to Steve Smith that has worked so far. England tried it during the Ashes but it didn’t work as well and then you had New Zealand with Neil Wagner bowl exceptionally well,” McGrath said at a conference call.

“The Indians have looked to bowl straight to Smith with a leg gully in place, and it’s worked so far. With a guy like Steve Smith, the fact that he hasn’t got set.”