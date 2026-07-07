Rahane on Samson not getting picked for Zimbabwe series: ‘Find it odd…’

Veteran India batsman Ajinkya Rahane has reacted to Sanju Samson’s omission from India’s three-match T20I tour to Zimbabwe later this month, stating that he found it odd to see a ‘hero’ of India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad not featuring in the squad for the series.

Samson was excluded from the squad for the series starting on July 23, with Prabhsimran Singh included as the second wicketkeeper to back up Ishan Kishan.

“Hope there has been some communication with Sanju Samson. Find it odd that the hero of our recent T20 WC win has been left out of the T20 squad to Zimbabwe. Hope to see him back in the team soon,” Rahane wrote on Instagram.