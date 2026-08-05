Rahane credits Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri for toughening up Indian cricket

Kohli and Shastri, as captain and coach, formed a crucial partnership in Indian cricket in the previous decade, where the emphasis on fitness was elevated to new standards. (File)

Former India player Ajinkya Rahane credited the duo of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri for toughening up Indian cricket, especially while playing Test overseas. Under the Shastri-Kohli regime, India won two Test series in Australia with Rahane playing a big part in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, when he took charge as captain when Kohli returned home after the first Test. Led by Rahane, a heavily-depleted India defeated Australia 2-1 in their own backyard.

“When we started playing in our era, when MS (Dhoni) was going from Test cricket. He was still playing T20Is and ODIs as well but especially in Test cricket, I felt that Virat (Kohli) and Ravi (Shastri) were the guys who toughened up Indian cricket. Especially playing overseas cricket, going aggressive, going bold rather than being defensive and slightly reactive. I think we were always proactive,”.Rahane said in the Stick To Cricket Podcast.