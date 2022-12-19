Raging Lions win Road Safety Cricket Cup

The Board for Veteran Cricket in India (Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, New Delhi), organised a one-day event ‘Road Safety Cricket Cup’ to spread awareness and social message about road safety and precautions, at Shivajinagar Police Ground, recently.

Amitabh Gupta, the then Police Commissioner, Pune, Vikram Kumar, Pune Municipal Commissioner, Rahul Chavan, Assistant Charity Commissioner and their colleagues gave enthusiastic support to this initiative which was conceptualised by Meehir Kulkarni, stated a release.

Under the captaincy of Gupta, the Raging Lions (Pune Police) and SkyHawks (Pune Municipal Corporation) led by Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, all the players put up a good show.

Raging Lions won the toss of the match and elected to bat first. Both teams got a chance to bat seven and four overs. Raging Lions scored 95 runs in seven overs of the first innings. In reply, the SkyHawks’ innings ended for 46 runs. In the second innings, Raging Lions scored 39 runs in four overs while SkyHawks could score only 49 runs. Raging Lions won the match by 39 runs while SkyHawks finished in second place. Sandeep Patole of SkyHawks was named the best bowler while Vishal More of Raging Lions was named the best batsman and man of the match.

The winners and runners-up teams were awarded a Road Safety Trophy by the dignitaries.