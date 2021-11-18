Rafiq racism case: Alex Hales denies racist connotation in naming dog ‘Kevin’

After he was named in the racism scandal by Azeem Rafiq on Tuesday, England player Alex Hales issued a statement on Wednesday claiming that there were no racial connotation in naming his dog Kevin, a term Rafiq claimed that England players used to abuse people from black and Asian backgrounds.

The statement further claimed that Hales has sympathy for what Rafiq had gone through and said he respects him for taking a stand. Hales also stated that he will cooperate with any investigation and there was no room for racism in cricket.

Rafiq, an ex-Yorkshire spinner, claimed on Tuesday that the term ‘Kevin’ was widely used by former team-mate Gary Ballance, who had introduced it to the England dressing room, where it allegedly took hold to such an extent that it led to Hales naming his black dog Kevin.

Alex Hales denies any racial connotation around naming his dog ‘Kevin’. Says he has huge respect for Azeem Rafiq pic.twitter.com/8rEVSHAUu7 — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) November 17, 2021

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison claimed he had not been aware of the racial insult until reading Rafiq’s witness statement, but pledged to investigate further.

‘Kevin was something Gary (Ballance) used for people of colour in a derogatory manner. All the time,’ Rafiq said.

‘Gary and Alex got close to each other playing for England, but I understand Alex went on to name his dog Kevin because it was black. It is disgusting how much of a joke it became.’