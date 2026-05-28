Rachin leads NZ revival days after hailing KKR for early departure from IPL

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, center, celebrates hitting a century on day one of the International Test Match between Ireland and New Zealand, in Belfast, Ireland, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)

Last week, New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra had high praises for his Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for releasing him ahead of the Kiwis’ Test tours in Ireland and England. He had said that the franchise’s decision to free him up in the middle of the season helped him go home and refresh ahead of the grueling international assignments.

“I mean KKR were very welcoming and understanding of the situation. Obviously, the way it was going, I wasn’t playing. The decision was spoken to the CEO and the coach about potentially coming home for a refresh and obviously not knowing I’d be home until… Well, I wouldn’t be home until late August because of what’s to come,” Rachin had said ahead of the match vs Ireland as per ESPN Cricinfo.