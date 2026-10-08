Rabada ruled out, South Africa pick two spinners for first Test vs Australia

South Africa have confirmed their playing XI for the first Test against Australia at Kingsmead, with fast bowler Kagiso Rabada officially ruled out and the Proteas opting for two spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer.

Rabada, who missed the recent ODI series with a hamstring injury, has not played an official match since May in the Indian Premier League. Captain Temba Bavuma said the team had taken a conservative approach, giving the speedster extra time to regain full fitness. “We did go the conservative route and give him a couple of extra days to get as close as he can be to 100% fitness,” Bavuma said. “As soon as he gets that green light we expect him to be within that starting lineup.”