Rabada ruled out, South Africa pick two spinners for first Test vs Australia

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South Africa have confirmed their playing XI for the first Test against Australia at Kingsmead, with fast bowler Kagiso Rabada officially ruled out and the Proteas opting for two spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer.
Rabada, who missed the recent ODI series with a hamstring injury, has not played an official match since May in the Indian Premier League. Captain Temba Bavuma said the team had taken a conservative approach, giving the speedster extra time to regain full fitness. “We did go the conservative route and give him a couple of extra days to get as close as he can be to 100% fitness,” Bavuma said. “As soon as he gets that green light we expect him to be within that starting lineup.”
Bavuma would not be drawn on whether Rabada would be available for the second or third Tests.
In Rabada’s absence, Anrich Nortje will play his first Test since March 2023, when he last faced West Indies. The injury-prone Nortje has limited himself mainly to T20 cricket in recent years, but Bavuma said the decision was a calculated one. “He doesn’t have the weight of overs under his belt of bowling with red-ball cricket. He’s been very impressive in the nets, so I think it was a calculated call to give Anrich Nortje a go.” Nortje has been training with a red ball under national bowling coach Piet Botha to build his workload.
David Bedingham also returns to the side and will bat at three. The 32-year-old has not played a match in the current WTC 2025-27 cycle, with his last appearance coming against Zimbabwe in July 2025.
The selection of Maharaj and Harmer reflects Kingsmead’s recent favouring of spin. The pair last played together in South Africa’s final Test last November, a 408-run win in Guwahati that sealed a first series win in India in 25 years.
Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton will open, with Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder and Kyle Verreynne forming the middle order. Marco Jansen partners Nortje in the pace department, with Mulder providing the all-round option.
Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.