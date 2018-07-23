R Ashwin to rejoin Worcestershire in County Championship

R Ashwin will join Worcestershire after England series. (Source: AP File) R Ashwin will join Worcestershire after England series. (Source: AP File)

Worcestershire have re-signed India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for their last two County Championship matches. Board of Control for India (BCCI) have allowed Ashwin to join the County Club for their Division One matches against Essex and Yorkshire in September. The Indian spinner helped Worcestershire in their promotion to the top flight last season.

Coach Kevin Sharp while talking to the club’s official website said, “Ashwin is world class and he loved it at Worcestershire. Conversations have been ongoing about him coming back and I’m sure he will be a great fillip for us. He had a massive input for us on and off the field last summer in helping us gain promotion and he is a high-class individual.”

The 31-year-old spinner is off to England for the upcoming five-match Test series scheduled to begin from August 1. Ashwin, not part of India’s plans in limited over cricket, is now back in the side for the longest format. Along with him, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will also join the Test team. Jasprit Bumrah who was ruled out of the T20Is and ODIs after a thumb injury in the first match of the UK tour has also been named in the squad but is likely to get picked in playing XI after the third match as he hasn’t recovered from the injury yet.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and opening batsman Murali Vijay earlier flew to England as they were drafted in the India ‘A’ side that played England Lions in the only unofficial Test match. Before the start of the Test series, India will play a four-day warm-up match against Essex beginning from July 25.

