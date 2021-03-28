scorecardresearch
Sunday reads

India vs England: Ashwin has an idea to alter Virat Kohli’s rotten toss luck

There has been a lot of talk about Virat Kohli's toss luck, and how it impacts India's result.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 28, 2021 2:59:27 pm
Virat Kohli lost yet another toss on Sunday. (BCCI TV)

India captain Virat Kohli lost six tosses in a row after England skipper Jos Buttler called correctly to win the toss in the third and final ODI in Pune on Sunday.

Kohli’s rotten luck with the toss has gone from bad to worse after winning just two tosses out of the 12 matches during England’s tour of India.

Kohli’s toss win percentage is less than 45 percent, which is on the lower side when compared to other international captains.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I would’ve bowled first again, but it seems like the toss is completely out of my control right now,” said Kohli with a wry smile after the toss.

However, India off-spinner R Ashwin suggested in jest that maybe the coin can be changed.

Kohli’s toss record against the Three Lions in the recently five-match T20I series wasn’t good either as he won it only once and lost four times. His complete lack of fortune has also brought out a lot of reactions –

India replaced spinner Kuldeep Yadav with pacer T Natarajan in the playing XI. England also made one change to their playing XI, bringing in pacer Mark Wood in place of Tom Curran.

The three-match series is tied at 1-1, with India winning the lung opener by 66 runs while England won the second game by six wickets.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jos Buttler (c/w), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, David Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

