R Ashwin’s advice to Varun Chakarvarthy: ‘This happens with every cricketer…you have to be tactical’

4-0-64-1 is what figures looked like at the end of the spell for Varun Chakarvarthy on Thursday after the India vs England semifinal. It is not too often the mystery spinner has had to deal with days like that in his T20 career, but the Super 8 stage too has been unkind to him with teams picking up his googlies and depositing them into the stands frequently. Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, on his YouTube channel, analysed Chakaravarthy and said he needs to be more tactical.

“What is happening with Varun is not that teams are attacking him or picking him. Everyone knows that Adil Rashid has a googly. This happens with every cricketer. But if this happens, you have to be tactical. You cannot miss the lengths. Line and length variations with speed variations are important. Varun has to be spoken to,” he said on ‘Ash ki Baat’.