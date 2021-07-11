R Ashwin to play county cricket with Surrey before England series

Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to play his maiden first-class match for Surrey against Somerset in their County Championship fixture at the Oval on Sunday.

Ashwin, who is on a break in the UK like the rest of his India teammates after the World Test Championship final, has played for Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire in the past.

He will join Hashim Amla as the second overseas player for Surrey in their final Group 2 match after being included in the 13-man squad for the fixture.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated five-match Test series against England, this game will serve as valuable match practice for the off-spinner. The Oval will host the fourth game of the India-England series.

“I am so privileged to be having the badge on. I have heard and wondered what the London counties are all about. Even though it’s only for a game, I am delighted to share this dressing room,” Ashwin said in a video shared by Surrey.

👋 Hi, @ashwinravi99! “It’s my absolute privilege to play for Surrey” A live stream of Surrey’s meeting with Somerset will be available at 11am BST on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Oqf3kTZiwA — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) July 10, 2021

Australia pacer Sean Abbott was originally expected to be Surrey’s second overseas player in this fixture. However, he was sidelined with an injury.