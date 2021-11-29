R Ashwin becomes India’s 3rd highest wicket-taker in Tests, Harbhajan Singh applauds

India's Ravichandaran Ashwin, right, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham with his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara. (AP Photo)

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday became India’s third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket when he picked up the wicket of New Zealand batsman Tom Latham on the final day of the series opener.

Latham (52 off 146 balls), scored a fine half-century before Ashwin’s delivery from around the wicket kept low and he chopped it onto the stumps.

Chopped on! Ashwin dismissed Latham for 52. Follow my main @intentmerchants and support. pic.twitter.com/e9nPQxrXF8 — Cricket Videos 🏏💗 🇮🇳 (@Alt_Sai_) November 29, 2021

With that wicket, Ashwin crossed Harbhajan Singh’s tally (417 in 103 games) to become the third-highest wicket-taker for India in the five-day format. Ashwin achieved the landmark in his 80th Test.

“I would like to congratulate Ashwin on his milestone. Well done and hope he wins many more matches for India,” Harbhajan told PTI.

“I never believed in comparisons. We played our best cricket in different times, against different opposition. I had done my best for the country back then and ditto for Ashwin, he did his best now,” the former India spinner said.

Only Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev have taken more wickets for India in the whites than Ashwin (418).

(With PTI inputs)