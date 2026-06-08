R Ashwin urges Rishabh Pant to convert starts into big scores

Ashwin said Pant's tendency to get out after making starts remains a concern despite his exceptional talent. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said Rishabh Pant has the ability to become the world’s best Test batter but urged the wicketkeeper-batter to take greater responsibility after getting set at the crease.

Speaking on his YouTube channel following India’s win over Afghanistan, Ashwin said Pant’s tendency to get out after making starts remains a concern despite his exceptional talent.

“I want Rishabh Pant to become the best Test batter in the world. That’s what I want,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin said he has repeatedly spoken to Pant about shot selection, particularly after the left-hander works his way into strong positions.

“When all the fielders are standing on the boundary, why are they there? They are there because they know you are going to hit the ball there. Test cricket is a game of cat and mouse,” he said.