Ashwin says Pant’s decision-making is costing him a place in ODI, T20I sides

Rishabh Pant of India plays a shot during Day 2 of the 2nd Test match between Sri Lanka and India at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, Sri Lanka, on August 24, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that Rishabh Pant hasn’t fulfilled his potential, adding that the ‘once in a generation’ tag shouldn’t lead to the wicketkeeper-batter getting special backing from the team management.

“Don’t give one player special treatment. This once-in-a-generation player backing, then give it to everyone. Jaiswal is also such a player. All I’m saying, Rishabh, is that he is experienced; he has played 50 Tests. He needs to take responsibility. Don’t come up with this ‘once-in-a-generation’ argument. It is because of his decision-making that he’s not playing the other two formats. The day you tell him the truth, he will be an all-format player for India,” he said on Ash ki Baat.