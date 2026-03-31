R Ashwin explains reason behind Chennai Super Kings’ batting implosion against Rajasthan Royals: ‘Very tough to control the uncontrollable’

Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings with teammates during Match 3 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at ACA Stadium , Guwahati, India, on March 30, 2026. (CREIMAS)

With Chennai Super Kings batting lineup absolutely imploding in the face of the Rajasthan Royals pace battery, former India spinner R Ashwin on Tuesday explained why it was difficult for the Chennai batters to get going in Guwahati on Monday.

“It wasn’t a great start for CSK last night, but here’s why it was really hard for the batters to take first strike on that pitch. 3 days the pitch remained under covers due to rain, enough moisture to give the first bowling side a significant advantage,” Ashwin posted on X.

“This image illustrates how much the ball has seamed to defeat Sanju on the outer half of the blade. That much seam movement is not ideal in the T 20 format, and it is very tough to control the uncontrollable. For better understanding, that’s a big spinning delivery coming towards the batter at a speed of 140+,” he added.