‘Mahi usually doesn’t do this’: R Ashwin on MS Dhoni not travelling with CSK squad for IPL 2026 opener

With an injury grappling him ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2026 season opener, MS Dhoni has opted not to travel with the CSK squad to Guwahati, where they will take on Rajasthan Royals on Monday. Dhoni’s former India and CSK teammate, R Ashwin, found the move particularly unusual, even as Dhoni is suffering from a calf strain.

The five-time champions CSK on Friday announced that the 44-year-old Dhoni is likely to be out of action for at least two weeks of the season after picking up the injury in the pre-season camp. While he usually travels with the squad, irrespective of his injuries, Dhoni has opted to stay put in Chennai.