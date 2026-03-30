‘Mahi usually doesn’t do this’: R Ashwin on MS Dhoni not travelling with CSK squad for IPL 2026 opener

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With an injury grappling him ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2026 season opener, MS Dhoni has opted not to travel with the CSK squad to Guwahati, where they will take on Rajasthan Royals on Monday. Dhoni’s former India and CSK teammate, R Ashwin, found the move particularly unusual, even as Dhoni is suffering from a calf strain.
The five-time champions CSK on Friday announced that the 44-year-old Dhoni is likely to be out of action for at least two weeks of the season after picking up the injury in the pre-season camp. While he usually travels with the squad, irrespective of his injuries, Dhoni has opted to stay put in Chennai.
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“That is his personal choice, Mahi usually does not do this. If he is in the squad, he travels. Maybe he might have done rehab also. But it is his personal choice, how can we give our opinion on that decision? But CSK’s fan base will definitely come for this game,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
With Dhoni out injured, India wicket-keeper Sanju Samson is likely to make his franchise debut while taking over the mantle behind the stumps. While Samson has been primed to open the batting alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ashwin said he will consider moving the former to number three in the order.
“I will think of playing Sanju at No.3. But if you have already decided that Ruturaj and Samson will open, then you can think about playing Sarfaraz Khan. There is no need for Matthew Short to play, but you never know. I have seen him bowl in the practice games.
“So these guys can go in that direction as well because Short has played at No.5, or at No.3 at times, and also gives you four overs. RR have Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, and Ravindra Jadeja, so CSK will need an off-spinner,” Ashwin concluded.
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