‘He walks the talk’: R Ashwin on Virat Kohli after his 69-run knock for RCB vs SRH in IPL opener

Former India spinner R Ashwin was full of praise for Virat Kohli after his unbeaten 69 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday which helped defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru start off the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with a 6-wicket victory.

“He walks the talk. It’s almost like he’s putting on a show for people to see how the game should be played, play it hard and play it the way it’s meant to be played. That stood out for me with respect to what Virat did,” Ashwin said on a JioHotstar show.

“I find him quite bizarre at this age. I tell him this during our chats now and then. He was batting on 40-odd, there was a partnership going on, and RCB were coasting. He ran through for the first single, stopped there, and the other batter hadn’t even reached halfway, but he was already looking for a second. That was a 57-metre boundary on the leg side, and it shows the enthusiasm he still brings to the game,” added Ashwin.