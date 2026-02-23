‘I don’t think there is still a problem’: R Ashwin plays down India’s dismal net run-rate issue after 76-run loss to South Africa

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side need to win their remaining two matches and also ensure those victories help recover their net run-rate, which stands at -3.80 after the 76-run loss to the Proteas.

By: Express News Service
3 min readUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 04:13 PM IST
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup lossSouth Africa's Dewald Brevis, right, runs in after taking the catch to dismiss India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, second left, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Make us preferred source on Google

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that he is not too worried about India having to win big in their remaining matches to boost their net-run rate after losing to South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side need to win their remaining two matches and also ensure those victories help recover their net run-rate, which stands at -3.80 after the 76-run loss to the Proteas.

“I wouldn’t be too bothered about the net run rate. We have to win two out of two games. We need to respect the conditions a bit. Take some time and bat. This team is a young team, they need to handle pressure better. We have Hardik and Rinku. Build a platform for them by stitching partnerships. There is no need to be in a hurry,” he said on ‘Ash ki Baat’.

“I don’t think there is still a problem. Against Zimbabwe, I am sure we can put in a much better performance. I am sure we will tune up very well. But we have to remember two things. We need to learn that these are pitches the ICC is giving with enough in it for both batters and bowlers. The contest is fair. The shots that we play in bilaterals and unfair conditions there, we have to play with some respect as a batting unit,” he added.

Also Read | We are allowed one mess-up, and we did it on grand scale: Ryan ten Doeschate on India’s stunning T20 World Cup Super 8s loss

He, however, questioned Suryakumar’s captaincy in Sunday’s match, criticising the use of Washington Sundar against the Protean left-handers.

The 39-year-old said that India were not great tactically in the game and questioned why Sundar was removed from the attack, after David Miller hit him for 11 runs.

“We lost tactically. If you played Sundar, you had to use him against left-handers. Both Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton got out early. Against Miller he went for 11 runs in an over. It can happen. He is not playing consistently. Then you took him out of the attack and we could not use one spinner at all,” the 106-Test veteran said.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup | Jasprit Bumrah’s magical slower ball: The last thing Ryan Rickleton saw was a doorknob turning
Jasprit bumrah India vs South Africa

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
BJP’s Telangana troubles: Why the party is faltering in quest for a second southern bastion
Revanth Ramchander
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from PM-Kisan, pension schemes
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Alia Bhatt
Dharmendra is the only Indian actor to feature in BAFTA's In Memoriam segment, alongside Diane Keaton, Robert Redford
Dharmendra features alongside Udo Kier in the In Memoriam segment at the BAFTA Awards.
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Trump, tariffs
Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul reveals why she turned vegan, opens up about health condition: 'A lot of people don't know...'
Sana Makbul
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Advertisement
Feb 23: Latest News