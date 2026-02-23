‘I don’t think there is still a problem’: R Ashwin plays down India’s dismal net run-rate issue after 76-run loss to South Africa

South Africa's Dewald Brevis, right, runs in after taking the catch to dismiss India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, second left, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that he is not too worried about India having to win big in their remaining matches to boost their net-run rate after losing to South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side need to win their remaining two matches and also ensure those victories help recover their net run-rate, which stands at -3.80 after the 76-run loss to the Proteas.

“I wouldn’t be too bothered about the net run rate. We have to win two out of two games. We need to respect the conditions a bit. Take some time and bat. This team is a young team, they need to handle pressure better. We have Hardik and Rinku. Build a platform for them by stitching partnerships. There is no need to be in a hurry,” he said on ‘Ash ki Baat’.