‘Best sleep of my life’: Ashwin opens up on dismissing Jos Buttler in IPL 2019

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R Ashwin got embroiled in a controversy in IPL 2019 in a match between then Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals when he mankaded RR’s Jos Buttler. The incident had raised a lot of controversy on fair play. Since then, the controversy has always followed Ashwin everywhere and he recently opened up on it in a chat with former India batter Aakash Chopra.
“In that game, Rajasthan Royals had an edge. I was the captain of Kings XI. I had done the run out and my team got upset. I called everyone and said these people were disturbed. I knew in the next three days, I would have to listen to everyone give their opinion on the run out. But I would handle it. Our task was to win the game and that we won. If Buttler’s run out gives us the victory and 2 points, why shouldn’t we take it?,” Ashwin said in the Baith and Bol show on Chopra’s YouTube channel.
“People kept saying I waited intentionally to get the run out. Not my fault. Umpire has to see if by law it’s out or not. If I waited for Buttler to get out of his crease, he should have also waited for me to release the ball. That’s also not my fault. If this dismissal is illegal, MCC should look into it. It’s not my fault so why should I feel bad? I went back, had good dessert and had the best sleep of my life,” he added.
R Ashwin recounts the Jos Buttler runout at the non-striker’s end. What is legal must also be ethical.
Baith & Bol Ep 012 Streaming NOW on your favourite podcasting network. Youtube. Facebook. Spotify.
#Baithandbol #ashwin #pbks #IPL #collab https://t.co/7aWY5BzuRa
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 16, 2026
In the match, chasing a target of 185, the Royals had started off well with Buttler flashing his bat superbly until Ashwin took the bails off before even delivering his ball to dismiss the batsman.
The pair had exchanged words after the incident, where Buttler was clearly out of the crease. It took the third umpire to declare an outright dismissal which changed the course of the match. KXIP went on to register a 14-run win over Rajasthan Royals, who were restricted to 170 for nine in the chase.
3 years later, the pair of Ashwin and Buttler would end their bitter feud when both played for the Rajasthan Royals when the spinner was bought by the franchise in the IPL 2022 mega auction.
In 2022, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) announced its new code of laws, accepted Mankading (or Browned, as Sunil Gavaskar calls it) as a normal mode of running out the non-striker, removing it from Law 41 (Unfair play) and clubbing it with Law 38 (Run out).