‘Best sleep of my life’: Ashwin opens up on dismissing Jos Buttler in IPL 2019

R Ashwin got embroiled in a controversy in IPL 2019 in a match between then Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals when he mankaded RR’s Jos Buttler. The incident had raised a lot of controversy on fair play. Since then, the controversy has always followed Ashwin everywhere and he recently opened up on it in a chat with former India batter Aakash Chopra.

“In that game, Rajasthan Royals had an edge. I was the captain of Kings XI. I had done the run out and my team got upset. I called everyone and said these people were disturbed. I knew in the next three days, I would have to listen to everyone give their opinion on the run out. But I would handle it. Our task was to win the game and that we won. If Buttler’s run out gives us the victory and 2 points, why shouldn’t we take it?,” Ashwin said in the Baith and Bol show on Chopra’s YouTube channel.