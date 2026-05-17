R Ashwin on Virat Kohli’s remarks: ‘Not easy to leave regrets behind’

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Virat Kohli following the batsman’s candid remarks about no longer wanting to constantly “prove” himself late into his career.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said Kohli had already achieved more than enough in international cricket and should not have to repeatedly justify his place or value after nearly two decades at the top.

Kohli, during a recent conversation on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru podcast, had spoken openly about the emotional toll of constantly being judged after every failure. The former India captain admitted he no longer wanted to operate in an environment where one or two poor performances immediately led to questions over his worth.