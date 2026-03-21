R Ashwin on KKR batting line-up: ‘I would be saying Rinku Singh at No.4…’

Rinku Singh’s returns in the last couple of seasons have been underwhelming for the Kolkata Knight Riders after his 2023 season, where he made a name for himself as a finisher. Last season, at times, he did not get enough opportunities to bat, and when the chances came, he could not make the most of them. Former Indian cricketer R Ashwin suggested that Rinku should bat at four for Kolkata.

“KKR are a little but stuck, aren’t they? They have bought Cameron Green, he will play in the top three, or will he have to play at No.4? If I was KKR, I would be saying Rinku Singh at No.4. If two wickets fall in the powerplay, then you can always push Green inside the powerplay. But post the six over mark, Rinku Singh should be given such a chance where he can play for 4-5 overs, and then take on the bowlers,” R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.