‘If Pakistan are serious about this World Cup campaign…’: Who does R Ashwin want PAK to play in middle order against England spinners in Super 8 match?

Pakistan's players stand up for the national anthems before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday said that Pakistan should give Fakhar Zaman a chance in the middle order in order to take on England spinners Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson when the two sides meet in a crucial Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup in Pallekele.

“If Pakistan are serious about this World Cup campaign, they need to think about giving Fakhar Zaman a go in the middle order. He can sweep and use his feet against Rashid and Dawson to inflict some serious damage through the middle overs. This was Nepals success formulae against Rashid and there are some key learning’s that the other teams can try to imbibe. Access the square boundaries to earn balls in the step hit zone,” Ashwin said.