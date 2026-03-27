R Ashwin on Delhi Capitals: ‘Despite having a strong squad, they’ve found the magic recipe to get knocked out’

Delhi Capitals finished fifth last season in the initial stage of the tournament. They played some pretty good cricket, but in the second half, the wheels came off, and from a sure-shot playoffs team, they fell short of making it into the final four. Former Indian cricketer R Ashwin, analysing their chances, gave suggestions on what the side should do to improve.

“There was a match against CSK, where KL Rahul played an exceptional knock on a two-paced pitch. Yet, they never opened with him again for a while after that. Make sure he opens this season. He will have the Orange Cap if he does. Have Pathum Nissanka open with him at the top. Just do these basic things and leave it to the players,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.