R Ashwin on Delhi Capitals: ‘Despite having a strong squad, they’ve found the magic recipe to get knocked out’

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Delhi Capitals finished fifth last season in the initial stage of the tournament. They played some pretty good cricket, but in the second half, the wheels came off, and from a sure-shot playoffs team, they fell short of making it into the final four. Former Indian cricketer R Ashwin, analysing their chances, gave suggestions on what the side should do to improve.
“There was a match against CSK, where KL Rahul played an exceptional knock on a two-paced pitch. Yet, they never opened with him again for a while after that. Make sure he opens this season. He will have the Orange Cap if he does. Have Pathum Nissanka open with him at the top. Just do these basic things and leave it to the players,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
“By trying to do too much as a support staff, you can impact the team in unimaginable ways. Ashutosh Sharma produced one amazing knock, but it felt like he never played after that. Suddenly, Sameer Rizvi played a game,” he added.
Speaking on the bowling attack Ashwin said: “Natarajan has dropped drastically in speed when I last saw him. Hopefully, he comes and delivers for them because he is a high-value pick. But even otherwise, they have a great bowling lineup. If Starc doesn’t play, they have Lungi Ngidi. Mukesh Kumar has been bowling the yorkers brilliantly. Kuldeep Yadav had the ball on a string last season. He and Axar Patel are banks as solid Indian spinners. Auqib Nabi should play and open the bowling with the new ball,” said Ashwin
“DC have a good chance if they don’t constantly change their 11. Despite having a strong squad, they’ve found the magic recipe to get knocked out. If they utilise their resources well, they can give even MI a run for their money. Such is the strength of DC’s squad. But my prediction is they’ll just about have a chance to qualify by stuttering through the season,” concluded Ashwin.
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