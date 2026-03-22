R Ashwin on Cameron Green: ‘If he bowls only two overs, then they should deduct 2 crores’

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Cameron Green was purchased in the auction for 25.20 Crores. However, his fitness has been a concern, and Australia have used him judiciously because of the same. Former Indian cricketer R Ashwin opined that if Green is not bowling enough overs for the Kolkata Knight Riders due to workload management, they should have the power to reduce his salary.
“There is a question about Cameron Green. Will Cricket Australia allow him to bowl all four overs? That is also a possibility. In this scenario, the Australian board is saying to Green that he can play in the IPL, but Test cricket is very important for us, so you can play only this much of workload,” R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
“IPL teams also should have an opportunity where if he bowls only two overs, then they should deduct 2 crores. Why not? If he is not able to deliver his four overs, then you should have the right to cut their money, right? When you came into the IPL auction, the expectation was that you will bowl all four overs, and also bat. If there is no restriction on bowling, then great, but if there is restriction the team should be allowed to cut from the contract money,” he elaborated.
“Imagine if you are Shah Rukh Khan, and you have paid 25 crores for a player. But then he comes and says that, ‘Sir, I will bowl only one over today, or bowl only 10 balls a day’. How will you feel?” R Ashwin said.
After his debut season with Mumbai Indians in 2023, where he lit up the IPL stage with 452 runs and six wickets, his performance dipped the following season when he represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scoring 255 runs and taking 10 wickets. Green missed out in 2025 due to injury. Battling injuries and poor form since, Green has struggled to make an impact in national colours, and another former cricketer, Subramanyam Badrinath, questioned whether the Australian has it in him to win games all by himself.
“You’ve signed him for 25 crores, and he is woefully out of form. He struggled massively for Australia in the T20 World Cup. Cameron Green went for so much purely because of the hype. He is not worth that much. Has he single-handedly done anything in the IPL? Australian players always get hyped up, and he benefited from that. I believe it was a bad move by KKR,” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.
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