R Ashwin on Cameron Green: ‘If he bowls only two overs, then they should deduct 2 crores’

Cameron Green was purchased in the auction for 25.20 Crores. However, his fitness has been a concern, and Australia have used him judiciously because of the same. Former Indian cricketer R Ashwin opined that if Green is not bowling enough overs for the Kolkata Knight Riders due to workload management, they should have the power to reduce his salary.

“There is a question about Cameron Green. Will Cricket Australia allow him to bowl all four overs? That is also a possibility. In this scenario, the Australian board is saying to Green that he can play in the IPL, but Test cricket is very important for us, so you can play only this much of workload,” R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.