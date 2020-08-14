‘Demise of Mumbai based cricketer is a reality check’: R Ashwin on Karan Tiwari’s death

In Frame: India and Kings XI Punjab cricketer R Ashwin. (PTI/File Photo)

India cricketer R Ashwin spoke about the importance of accepting rejection and failures while talking about the recent case of a Mumbai-based cricketer who allegedly died by suicide.

In a tweet, Ashwin said that the cricketer’s death comes as a reality check, and it is important for the youth to be taught to “accept rejection as a part of the journey called life.”

The spinner said that youngsters who are specifically working towards a particular goal should be exposed to multiple career options in both school and college life.

People who are going after success in cricket or any other field for that matter, must be shown different career options all through their school and college life. #lifeisajourney — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 14, 2020

Karan Tiwari, a Mumbai-based cricketer, allegedly died by suicide at his house in Mumbai on Monday night. An accidental death report has been registered at Kurar Police Station and a probe was initiated.

