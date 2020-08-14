scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 14, 2020
Top News

‘Demise of Mumbai based cricketer is a reality check’: R Ashwin on Karan Tiwari’s death

In a tweet, R Ashwin said that the cricketer's death comes as a reality check, and it is important for the youth to be taught to "accept rejection as a part of the journey called life."

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 14, 2020 1:27:26 pm
IPL 2019, KXIP vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Kings XI Punjab take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: PTI)In Frame: India and Kings XI Punjab cricketer R Ashwin. (PTI/File Photo)

India cricketer R Ashwin spoke about the importance of accepting rejection and failures while talking about the recent case of a Mumbai-based cricketer who allegedly died by suicide.

In a tweet, Ashwin said that the cricketer’s death comes as a reality check, and it is important for the youth to be taught to “accept rejection as a part of the journey called life.”

The spinner said that youngsters who are specifically working towards a particular goal should be exposed to multiple career options in both school and college life.

Karan Tiwari, a Mumbai-based cricketer, allegedly died by suicide at his house in Mumbai on Monday night. An accidental death report has been registered at Kurar Police Station and a probe was initiated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Woakes, Buttler propel England to unlikely win over Pakistan in first Test
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 14: Latest News