R Ashwin on MS Dhoni’s impact sub debate: ‘If he does not want to, he should not play the entire season, that is it’

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Whether MS Dhoni will be an impact sub or will he start in the playing XI is a debate that has been ongoing in the last few weeks as the Indian Premier League season 18 is about to kick off. Former Indian off-spinner and Chennai Super Kings cricketer R Ashwin said if he wants to play, he has to start, but if he does not want to play, he should not be playing the entire season.
“I do not agree that he has to stay on the impact list. If he is in the squad, he has to play. If he does not want to, he should not play the entire season, that is it. I am not in agreement with him being an impact player,” he said on ‘Ash ki Baat’.
“If you are making a CSK XI, and Dhoni is in the squad, the debate ends right there. He has to be in the XI. If he does not want to play, he would retire. He has100% belief that he can play. He is practicing from the last three months. He is giving the message that I want to play, you think whatever you want. If he wants to play, it is not possible to go tell him you can’t play. He is not your number six batter, that I will agree. But he can play a double role. He can be the on-field compass for Ruturaj,” he said.
It is not just the batting number of Dhoni that Ashwin reckoned will be crucial, but his ability to manoeuvre the field, help the fielders and young captain Ruturaj Gaikwad as well.
“I think Dhoni will have a critical role to support this new bowling line-up on the field. I was also there last year. MS wants that he plays the last three overs. But the top order did not score many times and he had to go up. This time, they have added power in the top order to avoid this. Maybe this time, out of 14 games, he will get to bat higher only in 3-4 games, or else he will only come in the end. His biggest role will be in keeping, setting the field, and giving a shoulder to Ruturaj,” he stated.
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