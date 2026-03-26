R Ashwin on MS Dhoni’s impact sub debate: ‘If he does not want to, he should not play the entire season, that is it’

Whether MS Dhoni will be an impact sub or will he start in the playing XI is a debate that has been ongoing in the last few weeks as the Indian Premier League season 18 is about to kick off. Former Indian off-spinner and Chennai Super Kings cricketer R Ashwin said if he wants to play, he has to start, but if he does not want to play, he should not be playing the entire season.

“I do not agree that he has to stay on the impact list. If he is in the squad, he has to play. If he does not want to, he should not play the entire season, that is it. I am not in agreement with him being an impact player,” he said on ‘Ash ki Baat’.