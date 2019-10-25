Vijay Hazare Trophy final: R Ashwin likely to be fined for sporting BCCI logo on helmet

India all-rounder R Ashwin surprised everyone when he was promoted up the order to bat at number three in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. While Ashwin failed to rise to the occasion, scoring just 8 off 13 deliveries, he is likely to be fined for sporting the BCCI logo on his helmet.

As per the guidelines, a player needs to tape the BCCI logo on the helmet if the player plans to use it in the domestic circuit.

In the same match, Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal used a helmet with the BCCI logo taped, while KL Rahul used a normal headgear without any logo.

After being invited to bat first, Tamil Nadu got off to a shaky start losing two batsmen with just 24 on the board. Murali Vijay was removed for a duck, while captain Dinesh Karthik could only manage 11. However, a steady 85 from opener Abhinav Mukund and a 66-run contribution by Baba Aparajith helped Tamil Nadu post a challenging 252.

In the bowling department, Karnataka seamer Abhimanyu Mithun became the first bowler to pick a hat-trick in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-arm medium pacer went on to dismiss Shahrukh Khan (27), M Mohammed (10) and Murugan Ashwin (0) in the final over of the Tamil Nadu innings.

Despite putting 252 on the board, unbeaten knocks by Rahul and Mayank helped Karnataka secure a comfortable victory over their opponent. The match was interrupted with heavy showers when Karnataka were batting at 146/1 at the end of 23 overs. Karnataka won the contest by 60 runs as per the VJD method.

“We played some terrific cricket, very proud of the way we played, one bad day doesn’t make a bad team. This should give confidence going into the T20s and the Ranji tournament. It was always one-sided once Karnataka were off to a flier. Padikkal fell cheaply but Rahul held firm and Mayank Agarwal dazzled with his batting fireworks. When rain finally came, Karnataka were cruising along towards that deserved title,” Karthik said after the match.

Winning captain, Manish Pandey was happy with the outcome and the team effort. “It was a top team performance, I am very happy with the way the boys performed throughout the tournament. The mindset of the boys is good, they were excelling in whatever games they played, we are seeing the fruits of their hard work. We want to keep playing this way going further,” he said.