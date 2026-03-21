R Ashwin says there is ‘novelty factor’ to Kolkata Knight Riders bowling attack anymore due to dip in form of Varun Chakarvarthy

Former Indian off-spinner said that Kolkata Knight Riders lack the “novelty factor” for the upcoming Indian Premier League season in the bowling department. He has pointed at Varun Chakarvarthy and said he is in a stage of his career where he needs to find new answers, and pointed at Sunil Narine and reminded him that he cannot bowl quickly anymore because of his altered action.

“I don’t think oppositions will be worried after looking at KKR’s bowling attack. I think the mystery factory, the novelty factor, and the fear, that particular facet, would have gone. Earlier, batters used to go to the analyst’s room, watch the bowler’s hand, or just look to take a single,” R Ashwin said.