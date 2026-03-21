R Ashwin says there is ‘novelty factor’ to Kolkata Knight Riders bowling attack anymore due to dip in form of Varun Chakarvarthy

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Former Indian off-spinner said that Kolkata Knight Riders lack the “novelty factor” for the upcoming Indian Premier League season in the bowling department. He has pointed at Varun Chakarvarthy and said he is in a stage of his career where he needs to find new answers, and pointed at Sunil Narine and reminded him that he cannot bowl quickly anymore because of his altered action.
“I don’t think oppositions will be worried after looking at KKR’s bowling attack. I think the mystery factory, the novelty factor, and the fear, that particular facet, would have gone. Earlier, batters used to go to the analyst’s room, watch the bowler’s hand, or just look to take a single,” R Ashwin said.
“Varun is at a stage in his career, where he has to find answers. But, it is natural for every cricketer’s progress and his career. I think the novelty factor is out. Sunil Narine also cannot bowl the faster ball anymore, because of his action. Eden Gardens is a small ground, so now it becomes easy for the opposition to say, ‘Hey, you know what, here is a team that is not going to make me scared, so let us go after them’,” he added.
Kolkata has won the title three times, and Ashwin also analysed that it will be a tough assignment for them to make it a fourth time.
“Korbo is there, Lorbo is there, but I don’t think Jeetbo is there. KKR won the title three times, twice under Gautam Gambhir and once under Shreyas Iyer. Now that I think about it, with Shreyas Iyer, you had a qualifying opportunity that went to another team. Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy history is compelling. KKR’s loss ended up being PBKS’ gain,” R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
“After the auction, I had said that KKR’s bowling attack is solid. But now, Mustafizur Rahman is not there. Pathirana’s injury is there, Harshit Rana has been ruled out. KKR have the Blessing of Blessing Muzarabani, I am happy for him because he has worked hard and I am excited to see them, but with all the injuries plaguing them, somebody has to do the heavy lifting. I can’t see anyone who can do that,” he added.
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