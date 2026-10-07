Ashwin predicts Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar will play together at World Cup: ‘Sitting together on that flight…’

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar played a key role in helping India win back-to-back titles for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He scalped 45 wickets during the phase and was quite lethal in all phases of the game, and his remarkable performances earned him an India call-up for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.
Former Indian cricketer R Ashwin said that Bhuvneshwar and Jasprit Bumrah might play together in the World Cup next year in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.
“I am very excited and happy for Bhuvneshwar Kumar because he is a very unassuming guy. And yes, I am once again putting my neck on the line to say this: if he had worked a little harder, if the timing had been right and if he had avoided those injuries, with the skill set he possesses, he could have been a king for India across all formats,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
“Do you want swing? He has swing. If you want it to move one way, he can do that. If you want it to move both ways, he can do that too. And then he has decent pace,” he added.
Recalling his performances in Australia in the past, Ashwin noted that the 36-year-old struggled at that stage in his career, partly due to injuries. “Yes, when he played a couple of games in Australia, he was also finding it a little difficult, but he had some fitness issues. With the bat, he could contribute really well. He has very, very good hands and is a good catcher,” Ashwin said.
“He is going to New Zealand now. I am telling you, if he does well, everyone will immediately say, just take him for the ODI team as well. The selectors will be watching very closely.”
“If he swings the ball and shows decent fitness, nobody can stop Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar from sitting together on that flight to the World Cup, with Bhuvneshwar bowling the first ball of the World Cup,” hoped Ashwin.
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