Ashwin predicts Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar will play together at World Cup: ‘Sitting together on that flight…’

Bhuvneshwar Kumar played a key role in helping India win back-to-back titles for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He scalped 45 wickets during the phase and was quite lethal in all phases of the game, and his remarkable performances earned him an India call-up for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

Former Indian cricketer R Ashwin said that Bhuvneshwar and Jasprit Bumrah might play together in the World Cup next year in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

“I am very excited and happy for Bhuvneshwar Kumar because he is a very unassuming guy. And yes, I am once again putting my neck on the line to say this: if he had worked a little harder, if the timing had been right and if he had avoided those injuries, with the skill set he possesses, he could have been a king for India across all formats,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.