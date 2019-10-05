Back in XI, back among wickets, R Ashwin rediscovers love for the game

For a while, R Ashwin, a cricket tragic who compulsively follows games from around the globe and tweets about them, had stopped caring about the sport. He wasn’t playing in all formats and there came a time when he was even dropped from the Test team. “Every time I watched the game on TV, I felt like I wanted to play the game and that I was missing out. It’s very natural, everybody goes through it,” he said on Friday, after picking up his first five-for in two years.

That they do, but he has been put through the wringer a lot more than many players out there. Just imagine: the fastest bowler — not just spinner — to 300 Test wickets was, in November 2017, left out to twiddle his thumbs. With India’s decision to go the way of wrist-spinners in ODIs, he and Ravindra Jadeja were out of white-ball cricket. Suddenly, he had endless days of emptiness in front of him. It all got a bit too difficult for him, though he says he discovered new interests, like archaeology.

It’s one thing not playing in ODIs but losing the Test spot to Jadeja in the two-Test series recently in the West Indies must have stung. The day before the Vizag Test, when Virat Kohli was asked about whether Ashwin is now considered as a spinner for Indian conditions, he said: “Wherever the conditions provide us to go ahead with two spinners, obviously Ash is going to be a threat and in home conditions, with his batting credentials, and the way he bowls as well, he’s always going to be starting with Jadeja.”

That could be construed as Ashwin been relegated as the second spinner at home, and when that interpretation was put across to Ashwin after his five-for, he said: “It’s very important to do what I do. I have literally stopped reading about the game as I used to in the past.”

It didn’t quite address the question but perhaps he has learnt to be wary and careful about his answers. In the past, he might well have replied differently. The last 18 months or so haven’t been easy for him. Last August in England, he started superbly with a five-for but an injury issue hampered his bowling in the Southampton Test, and India lost a game that they should have won. Even then, mystery surrounded his injury. He seemed to suggest he was injured but coach Ravi Shastri insisted in a presser that Ashwin was fit. More of the same followed on the Australia tour later that year. Yet again, a good performance was followed by injuries.

On Friday, he put the injuries down to the fact that he wasn’t playing as much cricket as he would have liked. “I felt like all of a sudden, I wasn’t playing all formats and an up-and-down spike in workload probably would have caused it. That is why I went back and played where I got an opportunity. With all due respect to everyone, I enjoyed whatever cricket I played over the last six months.” He played the Tamil Nadu Premier League and league cricket in Chennai, and later some county cricket in England, where he bowled well.

On Friday, he ran into three factors: A resurgent Dean Elgar, whom he had troubled in the past and even dismissed twice in a county game, the attacking Quinton de Kock, and a sluggish pitch. But he fought through gamely, trying every little trick that he knows.

With Elgar at times taking almost an off-stump guard against him, he worked the angles, veering him from outside leg to outside off, trying to create some doubt, but Elgar resisted. He tried flighting on a length but Elgar was up to the task, stretching out to reel out some aerial shots. “I felt (they) were high-risk shots but he came out well with it. He is a fierce competitor and I am very happy for him. We all know how good a player Elgar is, he has scored runs around the globe,” Ashwin said.

The last time South Africa were here for a Test series, Ashwin had sledged Elgar, who had fallen to an attempted slog-sweep: “This is not Jo’berg, you can’t play slog-sweep! That’s not bad pitch, it’s bad shot.” When Elgar was asked whether Ashwin had any words for him this time, he smiled and jested, “No, he seemed quite quiet today! He is a phenomenal bowler and always a good challenge to face. I will always appreciate the moments we (two) get to play on the field.”

Perhaps, the one difference from the last time was in Elgar’s approach. “I am not playing the player. I’m playing the ball that’s coming my way now. He can get me out another 10 times, I couldn’t care.”

Ashwin’s strengths have always been his bowling intelligence and if he isn’t in a prickly mood, he can be enjoyable to listen to at pressers, talking about his game plans. Like when he talked about how he tried to adjust to Faf du Plessis taking the off-stump guard against him by pushing it wider outside off.

“There is a difference in the trigger movement but on good surfaces, you will get away with it. I thought he was a bit lucky to get away with a few sweeps even before lunch… I thought the outside-the-off-stump line was a more attacking line, so I set the field that way,” Ashwin said.

All through the chat, one could sense that he is delighted to be back among the wickets and playing for India. “To stay away from not playing cricket was very tough for me… I am elated to be back. There is nothing like picking up a five-for for your country. I have realised that the joy of game has to be back in my heart. That was visible when I played yesterday — most people who spoke to me said you looked really happy. I did feel genuinely happy to be back there and to be bowling again.”