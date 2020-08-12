I just hate you for giving Pujara the opportunity to go after me: R Ashwin to Jaydev Unadkat

Ravichandran Ashwin, on Wednesday, admitted that it has been his dream to win the Ranji Trophy title with his state team and it is something that will prick his mind until he fulfills his wish.

Tamil Nadu has lifted the Ranji Trophy twice in its history but Ashwin has never been a part of the victorious team. They have also finished runners-up on nine occasions. They still have a chance to add the third after India off-spinner said that he will try to win one more till he plays the game.

“It has been my dream to play a Ranji Trophy final ever since I made my first-class debut. I have been in a couple of semifinals and my team has gone to the finals but I have not been a part of the final,” Ashwin told Unadkat on his youtube channel.

“I have been so disappointed that Tamil Nadu has not been able to win a Ranji Trophy. That is something that will always stick in my head and you have managed to do that for Saurashtra at such a young age,” he admitted.

“I think Cheteshwar will put that in your head even more,” Unadkat jokingly said.

To which Ashwin replied in jest, “I just hate you for giving him the opportunity to go after me, which is what I hate and I am so jealous of you. But I hope this paves the way for you to come back into the national team.”

“But having said that, I will try and resurrect it with whatever little bit of a career I have left, whatever time I have left with Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Incidentally, it was Unadkat’s Saurashtra team that knocked out Tamil Nadu in the semi-finals of the recently concluded Ranji season.

In first-class cricket, Ashwin has played 125 matches and picked up 598 wickets at an average of 26.16 and conceded runs at only 2.79 per over.

