Ashwin predicts which team Hardik can lead in IPL after Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya’s second stint at Mumbai Indians has not gone to plan; he couldn’t get the best out of the side from a captaincy perspective, nor could he sustain a run of scores or wicket-taking streaks with his own performance. In the end, there were murmurs about the unrest in the dressing room, and the tough call of moving on from Hardik had come. Former Indian cricketer R Ashwin predicted the teams Hardik could join. A move to Kolkata Knight Riders would be good for him because it could also give him an opportunity to become captain.

“KKR have great potential because Hardik can also become the captain there. They could offer Varun Chakaravarthy for him. But as long as Abhishek Nayar is there, I don’t think Varun will move from KKR. Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh could be other options. With RR (Rajasthan Royals), it could be Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sam Curran, or Brijesh Sharma or Tushar Deshpande. It could also be Jaiswal with Yash Raj Punja or Bishnoi,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.